Europe officials believe Iran may transfer ballistic missiles to Russia – Bloomberg

One of the people Bloomberg spoke to said deliveries could start within days

The flag of Iran

European officials expect Iran will supply ballistic missiles to Russia, a move that could prompt a swift response from Ukraine's allies, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

They stated that the transfer of ballistic missiles "would mark a worrying development" in Russia's over two-year war against Ukraine.

The officials declined to provide estimates of the type and volume of supplies or timing, although one official said they could begin within days.

The Bloomberg article states that the United States and other NATO countries have repeatedly warned Tehran against such a move and are making diplomatic efforts to prevent it from happening.

According to journalists, Western nations are already discussing sanctions in case Iranian ballistic missiles are transferred to Russia. Among the preliminary measures discussed by allies are new restrictions on Iran Air.

