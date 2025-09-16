European Parliament to consider two votes of no confidence in von der Leyen in October

The far-right Patriots for Europe and the Left have filed separate votes of no confidence in Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Olivier Matthys/EPA)

In early October, the European Parliament plans to debate and then vote on two votes of no confidence in the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. This was reported by the newspaper Politico with reference to an internal e-mail from the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mezzoli.

The discussion and voting will take place during the EP plenary session on October 6-9.

Two political groups, the far-right Patriots for Europe and the Left, filed separate votes of no confidence in von der Leyen at midnight on September 10. "The Patriots filed their no-confidence motion 20 seconds before the Left, two media sources said.

These steps were taken just hours after the President of the European Commission delivered a historic State of the Union speech to the Parliament in Strasbourg, and just two months after the last vote of confidence in her leadership.

"Patriots for Europe accuses the official of lack of transparency and accountability and criticizes EU trade agreements. "The Left also criticizes the European Commission's trade policy, but places more emphasis on the inaction of the executive branch against the backdrop of Israel's war in Gaza.

The simultaneous submission of two motions of no confidence is unprecedented and has sparked a discussion in the European Parliament about how the two debates and two votes will be organized, the article says.

The time of the debates and votes will be determined by the leaders of political groups during the discussion of the final agenda of the plenary session on October 1, said the spokesperson for the European Parliament, Delphine Collard.

According to the two interlocutors, the most likely option is to hold a joint discussion on Monday, October 6, followed by two separate votes on Thursday, October 9.

"The Patriots are likely to claim the right to the first vote, as they were the first to submit documents.