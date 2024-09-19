European Parliament urges lifting limits on Ukraine's strikes on Russia – resolution

MEPs say military aid from allies is not enough to counter Russia

European Parliament (Photo by europarl.europa.eu)

On September 19, 2024, the European Parliament advocated allowing Ukraine to use weapons on Russian territory. MEPs voted for the resolution on continued financial and military support to Ukraine, as reported on the parliament's website.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Out of 619 deputies, 425 voted in favor, 131 against, and 63 abstained.

The European Parliament believes that Ukraine, as a victim of military aggression, has a legitimate right to self-defense, as stated in Article 51 of the UN Charter. Allies are providing significant military aid, but it's still not enough for Ukraine to defend itself against the aggressor. Thus, MEPs urge partners to lift restrictions on strikes.

"The European Parliament calls on the Member States to immediately lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons systems delivered to Ukraine against legitimate military targets on Russian territory, as this hinders Ukraine’s ability to fully exercise its right to self-defence under international public law and leaves Ukraine exposed to attacks on its population and infrastructure," the statement reads.

The European Parliament added that restrictions on the use of ammunition increase the risks of "undermining efforts made so far." MEPs also regret that military aid to Ukraine has decreased recently and call on the member states to fulfill their March 2023 commitment to supply one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

Furthermore, the European Parliament stated that partners should accelerate the supply of weapons, especially air defense systems and ammunition, including Taurus missiles.