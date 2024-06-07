European Commission recommends EU Council to start membership negotiations with Ukraine

The Commission confirmed to the EU ambassadors that Ukraine has fully completed all four reform steps necessary for the start of official negotiations

The European Commission has recommended starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union this month – before Hungary begins to preside over the bloc, reported the Financial Times and Euractiv with reference to unnamed European diplomats. Subsequently, this was confirmed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The commission confirmed to the EU ambassadors that Ukraine has fully completed all four, and Moldova – all three reform steps necessary for the start of official negotiations, according to the journalists' sources.

Ukraine meets previously unfulfilled criteria: anti-corruption measures, restrictions on political lobbying, rules for declaring assets for officials and protection of the languages of national minorities, reports Euractiv.

"The announced conclusion of the EC states that Ukraine continues systematic efforts to join the EU and has completed all four additional reform steps. Now we expect our European partners to take the next step — the start of negotiations on membership in the European Union already this month," the Ukrainian premier wrote.

It is expected that Hungary, which will preside over the EU from July 1, will oppose the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc due to the situation with the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia. Belgium, which currently holds the presidency, therefore hopes to reach unanimity and hold the first round of accession talks on June 25.

On May 2, 2024, the President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs said that the process of negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU will be extremely difficult, but it will actually start in June.

On May 29, Politico wrote that the EU wants to start negotiations on joining the bloc before the start of Hungary's presidency, that is, by July 1.

On May 30, the German government announced that Ukraine had fulfilled all the requirements for reforms necessary for the start of negotiations on joining the EU.