Europe at risk of collapse if Russia attacks tomorrow, warns FM Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: ERA/GIAN EHRENZELLER)

The European Union will be unable to defend itself if Russia attacks it, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in Davos. According to him, the state of the EU's defense industry is insufficient to protect its people.

"This is something people don't want to hear, but it's the truth: if Putin attacks the European Union tomorrow, the European Union will be unable to defend itself; it will collapse. The state of the EU's defense industry is not enough to protect itself," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kuleba stated that the European Union needs to strengthen its defense industry "as soon as possible" because "the problem facing Europe will not end even after Ukraine's victory."

The minister explained that European allies need to act together since individual efforts by separate countries will not solve the problems.

