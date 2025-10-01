Ex-Gauleiter Leontyev dies in occupied Nova Kakhovka after Baba Yaga attacksupplemented
Collaborator and head of the occupation "Council of Deputies of Nova Kakhovka" Volodymyr Leontiev died in hospital on October 1 after being hit by a drone. This was reported by the governor of Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo.
According to Saldo, Leontyev was attacked by a Ukrainian Baba Yaga drone. After that, he was hospitalized in serious condition.
Later, the gauleiter wrote that Leontyev died of his injuries. He also posted a photo of the alleged drone strike on Leontyev's car.
ReferenceVolodymyr Leontiev is the former head of the occupation administration of Kakhovka district and Nova Kakhovka. In July 2022, the police notified the Gauleiter of his suspicion of involvement in the abduction of journalist Oleh Baturin
In June 2025, he was also suspected of kidnapping the mayor of Beryslav, Oleksandr Shapovalov. In 2024, Leontiev was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison.
- In August 2022, Vitaliy Gura, deputy head of the Russian occupation administration of Nova Kakhovka, died after an unknown shot him with a pistol.
Comments (0)