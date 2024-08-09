Ex-General Staff spokesman on events in Kursk Oblast: It looks like Syrskyi's plan

When the disclosure of information about this operation does not pose a threat to the lives of soldiers, then they will tell about it, said Seleznyov

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Telegram account of Syrskyi)

The events in Russia's Kursk Oblast are in the style of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, the former spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Seleznyov, told LIGA.net.

Although the official Ukrainian command is emphatically silent about Kursk Oblast, the successful breakthrough of the border and fortifications, on which the Russian Federation spent billions of rubles, was carried out by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The ex-spokesman of the General Staff assumes that this is Syrskyi's idea, because "it is he who is the architect of the most successful counteroffensive campaign of Ukraine in 2022."

When the disclosure of information about this operation does not pose a threat to the lives of soldiers, then they will tell about it, Seleznyov added.

On August 6, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly broke through the border from Kursk Oblast. Videos and photos of alleged fighting on the territory of Russia are circulating on social media.

Russian propagandists claim that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly control a number of settlements in Kursk Oblast. No agency of the Security and Defense Forces has commented on Ukraine's involvement in these events.

On August 7, a White House adviser said that the United States would ask Kyiv for an explanation of what is happening on Ukraine's border with Russia's Kursk Oblast. Subsequently, the spokesman of the State Department stated that the USA is in contact with Ukraine regarding the events in Kursk Oblast, but Kyiv did not warn Washington about any operations on the territory of the Russian Federation.

On August 8, The Washington Post, citing an unnamed adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported that Ukraine currently controls the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast.