An explosion in Moscow's elite residential complex Alye Parusa has resulted in the death of Armen Sarkisyan, the founder of the occupation battalion Arbat, Russian state propaganda agencies reported on Monday, citing sources in operational services.

According to Russian reports, a homemade explosive device detonated in the entrance of a residential building on Aviatsionnaya Street. Propagandists reported at least four injured and one fatality.

The Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, linked to Russian security forces, suggested that the deceased could be Armen Sarkisyan, a criminal figure from the occupied Ukrainian city of Horlivka who was wanted by Ukrainian authorities for his role in organizing killings during the Maidan protests in February 2014.

Sarkisyan was responsible for supplying "titushky" (hired thugs) during the Maidan protests. After the start of the full-scale war, he was involved in forming the Arbat grouping, which has been fighting against Ukraine. In 2022, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported that Sarkisyan had been appointed as the new overseer of prisons in the occupied territories.

Kremlin propaganda agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported that Sarkisyan was severely injured and died in the hospital a few hours later.

