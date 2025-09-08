Explosions are heard in occupied Donetsk: OSINT analysts report hitting Topaz

Topaz plant (Photo: Wikipedia)

In the evening of Monday, September 8, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied settlements of Donetsk region. Propaganda resources write about the drone attack.

Donetsk mayor Oleksiy Kulemzin said that explosions were heard in the city. According to him, the temporarily occupied Donetsk was attacked by drones.

He claims that the attack allegedly damaged the windows in the house and school. Kulemzin did not report any injuries.

The propaganda Telegram channel Shot writes about smoke in the center of Donetsk.

At the same time, analysts of the Dnipro Osint community write that the former Topaz metallurgical plant in Donetsk came under a rocket attack. The occupiers have repeatedly used the territory of the plant's industrial zone as a base for military equipment and personnel. Analysts also claim that there were hits in other places as well.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ allegedly published photos of the aftermath of the attack on Topaz.

The CyberFlour community reported that the affected Topaz plant housed an army-level command center.

The propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA wrote that explosions were also heard in the evening in the temporarily occupied Yenakiyevo and Makiivka.

On August 19, it was reported that long-range SBU drones hit two Russian ammunition depots in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region.