SBU drones destroy two Russian ammunition depots in Luhansk region

On the night of August 19, long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit two Russian ammunition depots in the temporarily occupied territories. About this said SBU press service.

Ukrainian drones hit warehouses in the temporarily occupied village of Bilokurakine, Luhansk region.

The SBU noted that the settlement is located on an important railroad line that supplies ammunition to the front line, in particular to the Pokrovske direction.

According to preliminary data, the drones hit the warehouses at least seven times. After the explosions, a massive fire broke out, which was also recorded by the international service FIRMS, which monitors fires in real time around the world.

Interlocutor LIGA.net provided screenshots of the affected facilities.

