Explosions heard in Mariupol. Occupiers complain of hits on airfield – video

According to local residents, explosions were heard in the Prymorskyi District of occupied Mariupol

Russian war propaganda reported that on July 12, a series of explosions were heard near the airfield in Mariupol.

The Mariupol City Council informed that ambulance brigades and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

According to local residents, explosions were heard in the Prymorskyi District of occupied Mariupol – a cloud of thick gray smoke rose on Flotska Street.

The occupying country's propagandists claim that air defense was active in the city, however, as the Ukrainian Mariupol City Council notes, "the reality is quite different."

