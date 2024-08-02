Explosions heard in Sevastopol as occupation authorities claim to repel massive attack: details

According to the local occupation authorities, fragments of the allegedly shot down missile could have fallen on the roof of a building

Crimean bridge. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA/Stringer)

Overnight on August 1, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The city's occupation authorities complain about a part of the missile falling on a roof, reported the head of the occupation administration of the city Mikhail Razvozhayev.

He claims that the high-explosive part of the allegedly downed ATACMS missile fell on the roof of a nine-story building.

According to him, it allegedly broke through the roof, but got stuck on the technical floor and none of the residents of the building were injured.

Razvozhayev said that residents are being evacuated from the building, and pyrotechnicians will work there.

The Crimean Wind monitoring channel said that the Russian air defense unit could have been under attack.

Satellite photos and videos were also published.

Photo: Crimean wind Telegram channel

Photo: Crimean wind Telegram channel

Photo: Crimean wind Telegram channel

Locals told public broadcaster Suspilne Krym that they also heard explosions in Yevpatoria and Saky at night.

Overnight on July 25, Ukraine's Defense Forces launched a missile attack on the Saky military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Satellites recorded the consequences of a missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea.

