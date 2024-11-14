Explosions in Odesa: Russia hits residential building, woman killed

Due to the attack on the city, the heating pipeline is damaged and the boiler house is not working.

Odesa attacked by drones (Illustrative photo)

On the evening of November 14, explosions were reported in Odesa. Preliminary reports indicate that Russian forces attacked the city using drones, said Odesa military administration head Oleh Kiper. A residential building may have been hit.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

An air raid alert was issued in the region around 9:18 PM local time. Unconfirmed reports suggest that, in addition to drones, Russia launched a missile that may have struck a residential building.

Local Telegram channels report fires at suspected impact sites and damage to infrastructure, including residential buildings, a university, and the city center. These reports await confirmation.

Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov stated that the attack damaged a main heating pipeline, forcing the shutdown of one of the city's boiler houses.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a main heat supply pipeline was damaged, and one of the city's boiler houses was forced to cease operations," he wrote on Telegram.

As of 10:38 PM, the attack was ongoing, and air defense systems remained active, according to local authorities.

Updated at 10:53 PM: Presidential office head Andriy Yermak confirmed that Russian forces hit a residential building in Odesa.

"Putin just enjoys waging war on civilians. He respects no one – a deranged terrorist," Yermak wrote.

A damaged house in Odessa, photo: https://t.me/kharkiv_1654

Updated at 11:09 PM: Odesa military administration head Oleh Kiper reported that a woman was killed in the drone attack on Odesa, and at least two others were injured. Residential buildings, a church, and vehicles were damaged, with fires breaking out at several locations.