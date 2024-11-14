Russia continues relentless bombardment of Toretsk, reducing city to rubble, says Ukraine's FM

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russia is not ceasing its bombardment of Toretsk in the Donetsk Oblast

Andrii Sybiha (Photo by MFA)

Foreign minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia of razing Toretsk to the ground and called for an end to "false moral equivalence" in assessing the conflict.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"Right now, Russia's merciless bombardment is razing it to the ground. This is not a "two sides" war. Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine defends itself. False moral equivalence must stop," he wrote on X.

Sybiha shared aerial photos of Toretsk, taken by photographers Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov, showing the devastation. Before the full-scale war, the city had a population of around 35,000 people. Now, the occupying forces continue to bombard Toretsk relentlessly.

Toretsk (Photo: libkos)

According to the Toretsk city military administration, the enemy shelled the Donetsk Oblast, including Toretsk, 19 times as of the morning of November 14th. 268 people, including 31 children, have already been evacuated.