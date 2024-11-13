One of the fiercest assaults was successfully repelled by the 3rd Operational Battalion Svoboda of the National Guard's Rubizh Brigade on the Siversk frontline. All positions were held, and the enemy suffered significant losses, reported Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Telegram.

"Tanks, armored vehicles, and infantry advanced simultaneously along the line of contact in the Siversk sector. Yet, the enemy failed to achieve any success," Pivnenko stated.

The battalion destroyed enemy armored vehicles without yielding a single position, inflicting heavy casualties on the occupiers.

Across the entire frontline over the past day, National Guard troops destroyed eight Russian tanks, five armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, eight artillery systems, and three ammunition depots.

In the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kupiansk sectors alone, the 3rd Battalion repulsed 16 enemy attacks.



