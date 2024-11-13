The Kursk operation, launched by Ukrainian forces on August 6, 2024, has been ongoing for 100 days. During this time, Russian forces have fired thousands of strikes on their own territories, while Ukrainian military forces have destroyed dozens of enemy armored vehicles. Operational Command "North" has released a video showcasing these developments.

During the Kursk operation, Russian forces have fired on their own territory 11,578 times, resulting in 51,456 explosions.

Operational Command "North" noted that, while destroying their own settlements and killing their own citizens, the Russians have dropped 3,243 guided aerial bombs and launched 356 unguided aerial missiles on their own land. Additionally, they have used 2,462 explosive devices from drones and 2,175 FPV drones.

"Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed dozens of armored vehicles and eliminated hundreds of enemy soldiers on the Kursk front (video confirmation). This is the response from the units of the Siversk Operational Tactical Grouping to the storming attempts by the occupiers to push back our forces," the statement reads.

On November 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia had transferred approximately 11,000 military personnel from North Korea to Kursk Oblast.

On November 5, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed the first combat encounters between Ukrainian forces and North Korean soldiers, describing them as "small-scale battles."

On November 7, President Zelenskyy announced that North Korean soldiers had suffered their first losses in battles in Kursk Oblast.

On November 10, the New York Times reported that approximately 50,000 Russian and North Korean soldiers are preparing for an offensive on Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast.