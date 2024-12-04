Explosions reported near Russian military airbase in Ryazan amid drone activity – video

Around 3:30 AM local Russia media reported that it was "very loud" near the Dyagilevo Airfield

Dyagilevo Airfield (Photo: Wikipedia/Alexander Beltyukov)

Russian military propaganda claimed that a series of explosions occurred near the military airbase in Ryazan in the early hours of December 4, with videos of the incident circulating online.

Around 3:30 AM local time, Russian sources reported "very loud" sounds near the Dyagilevo Airfield. They described hearing drones flying over the city, followed by the apparent activation of air defense systems.

Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov stated that air defense systems intercepted three drones flying over the region.

In February 2024, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced the successful testing of long-range kamikaze drones similar to Russia's Lancet drones.

On December 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspected new weapon systems in Kyiv, including drones, FPV drones, ground robotic complexes, and a drone swarm management system.