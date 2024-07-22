Explosions ring out from near Tuapse oil refinery. Russian propaganda publishes video

The Tuapse refinery was already damaged by SBU drones at the beginning of 2024

Tuapse (Photo: Russian propagandist media)

Russian military propaganda sources said that overnight on July 21, explosions rang out from an oil refinery in the city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

Locals told propagandists that they heard about five explosions from the refinery, which sounded approximately at 3:30 a.m.

The Tuapse authorities claim that from 3:17 to 4:20 a.m. in the area of the city, the anti-aircraft defense system allegedly intercepted eight drones. At the same time, the video published by the Russians shows that at least one of the drones hit the target.

REFERENCE The oil refinery in Tuapse is one of the oldest in Russia, it was built back in 1929. The capacity is 12 million tons of oil per year. It produces naphtha (motor fuel), fuel oil, vacuum gas oil and high sulfur diesel fuel. Exports go to Turkiye, China, Malaysia and Singapore through the nearby oil transshipment infrastructure. The oil refinery in Tuapse is one of the oldest in Russia, it was built back in 1929. The capacity is 12 million tons of oil per year. It produces naphtha (motor fuel), fuel oil, vacuum gas oil and high sulfur diesel fuel. Exports go to Turkiye, China, Malaysia and Singapore through the nearby oil transshipment infrastructure.

The Rosneft oil refinery in Tuapse is the only one on the Black Sea coast and one of the ten largest in Russia. It was a target for Ukrainian drones in early 2024.

According to LIGA.net, the attack on Tuapse overnight on January 24, 2024 was a special operation of the SBU. After two powerful explosions, a large-scale fire broke out there, and the oil product primary processing plant, where oil is separated into the main fractions (gasoline, kerosene, diesel), was damaged. The plant was able to resume work only three months later – at the end of April.