Explosions ring out in occupied Luhansk, Russian ammunition depot probably hit – video

Earlier, a military unit was located in the area of the strike, said regional governor Artem Lysohor

Luhansk Oblast (Illustrative photo: Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA)

Explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk on Tuesday, likely from a strike on a Russian ammunition depot, according to the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Artem Lysohor.

Locals reported hearing the sounds of detonating ammunition since morning. Videos posted on local social media platforms showed a powerful explosion amid thick smoke following the strike.

"It is likely that ammunition was stored there to supply the frontline. Previously, the area of the hit was a mothballed military unit," Lysohor stated.

Additionally, the regional governor noted that traffic is currently blocked near Gorky Park, a recreational area for city residents. However, the Russians have been using the park to store weapons and equipment.

Lysohor added that it will take the aggressor a significant amount of time to replenish the depots and build new logistical routes.

On October 4, it was reported that Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian pontoon crossing on the Luhansk front.

On October 12, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian fuel and lubricant storage facility in the temporarily occupied Rovenky district of Luhansk Oblast.