Explosions were heard in Chechnya: the Akhmat regiment and the FSB building could be under attack – photos, video

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the alleged destruction of four drones over the Chechen Republic

Akhmat regiment (Photo: Russian media)

On the night of December 2, explosions were heard in Gundermes, Chechnya. Russian public media reported that the Akhmat military regiment and the Federal Security Service building in the Achkhoy-Martanovsky district could have been attacked.

Footage allegedly capturing the moment of the attack on Gundermes was circulated on social media. According to local residents, the wreckage of one of the drones probably fell on the territory of the city as a result of the downing of the drones.

See also Explosive Province. Chechnya as a smoldering fuse of a new Russian disintegration

Public media reports that the attack was allegedly aimed at the Akhmat military regiment located in the city. At the same time, there are no official comments from the republic's authorities at the moment.

Local residents also say that the attack burned down the FSB building in the Achkhoy-Martan district of the republic. The distance from the administrative center of the district to Gundermes is 82.6 km.

Russia's Ministry of Defense reports on the alleged destruction of 45 Ukrainian airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles, including four over the territory of the Chechen Republic.

BACKGROUND The Akhmat special forces were formed in March 2022 on the initiative of Ramzan Kadyrov. It is staffed by soldiers mainly from Chechnya. It took part in Russia's war against Ukraine. The Akhmat special forces were formed in March 2022 on the initiative of Ramzan Kadyrov. It is staffed by soldiers mainly from Chechnya. It took part in Russia's war against Ukraine.

An allegedly destroyed FSB building in Chechnya (Photo: propaganda resources)