Russia complains about drone attack: fire at oil depot in Oryol region – video

Russian Ministry of Defense announces alleged interception of 45 drones at night, eight airports shut down

Fire (Illustrative photo: resources of the occupiers)

On the night of December 2, explosions were heard near an oil depot in the Oryol region. Governor Andrei Klitschkoff said a fire broke out at the fuel facility after an alleged drone attack.

According to him, the region, 200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was allegedly attacked by drones. As a result, there was a fire at the fuel and energy facilities in the Livny district.

There are allegedly no casualties, and rescuers are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences. Videos are being published online of the town of Livny, home to the Orelnefteprodukt oil depot. It was previously attacked by drones on January 24, 2025.

Warning The video contains profanity.

Explosions were also reported in Ilysk and Tuapse, in the Krasnodar Territory. In Tuapse, according to unconfirmed reports, an oil refinery and port were attacked. The Defense Ministry reported the alleged interception of eight drones over the region and 45 drones overnight across the country.

However, the authorities of the Krasnodar Territory did not officially comment on the information.

Also, due to the alleged threat of drones, eight airports in Russia were restricted on the night of December 2: Sochi, Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Tambov, Magas, Nalchik, Makhachkala, and Krasnodar.