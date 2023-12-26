F-16s for Ukraine: Pilot group completes training in UK, heading to Denmark

Six Ukrainian pilots have completed the initial training program in the UK aimed at preparing them to fly F-16 fighter jets

F-16 (Photo: EPA, Robert Ghement)

The first group of six Ukrainian pilots has completed English language courses in the UK and learned to fly F-16 fighter jets. The ally's Defense Ministry said they are now learning to fly combat aircraft in Denmark.

Ten more pilots from Ukraine will remain in the UK to continue their practical basic flight training, the ministry said.

The program aims to provide the pilots with the skills they need to move on to the next stage of training on Western fighter jets and bring them closer to a standard NATO approach to flying.

The military are practicing on Grob Tutor aircraft, learning control, instrumentation, navigation at medium and low altitudes, formation flights, etc.

Grob Tutor (Photo: Royal Air Force)

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps noted that training from "the world-leading RAF, this is a significant step forward from Ukraine’s current Soviet-era capabilities."

In August, flight skills and English language training began in Great Britain as part of the country's contribution to the international coalition to strengthen Ukraine's air force.

REFERENCE. The Grob Tutor is a fixed-wing general aviation aircraft used primarily for flight training. It was developed by the German company Grob Aircraft. The Grob Tutor is a fixed-wing general aviation aircraft used primarily for flight training. It was developed by the German company Grob Aircraft.

On November 10, 2023, the Air Force reported that Ukrainian pilots had already begun practical training on F-16 fighter jets in the air.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that combat aircraft would not change the course of the war – Ukraine primarily needs ammunition, including long-range systems.

Air Force spokesman Ihnat disagreed, saying that they "will change the course of the war, and change it very seriously." He emphasized that F-16s of a "certain modification" will be able to strike ground, surface, and air targets.

On December 20, the French Ministry of Defense announced that in 2024 the country would begin training Ukrainian pilots on Western-style fighters.