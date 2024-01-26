Danish FM assures Ukraine of on-schedule F-16 delivery, dismisses delay concerns

In early January, the Danish newspaper Berlingske reported on a supposed delay in the delivery of F-16s from Copenhagen

Lars Rasmussen and Dmytro Kuleba (Screenshot from the video)

Ukraine is set to receive F-16 fighter jets from Denmark on schedule, and there are currently no threats of delays to this program, as announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart, Lars Rasmussen, which coincided with the opening of the Danish Embassy's office in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

"I am very grateful to Lars for his assurance that the preparation for the transfer of the aircraft is proceeding according to plan, and currently, there are no threats of disruption to this program. This means that Denmark is keeping its word, and the F-16 jets that Denmark was the first to promise to Ukraine will be in our airspace, helping us defend our state," said Kuleba.

He added, "Everything is going as planned.

