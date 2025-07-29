Fake videos with the Prime Minister about "entering the war in September" are being spread in Romania
The Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs has warned of fake videos in which Prime Minister Iliese Bolojan allegedly announces that the country will "enter the war from September 2025." About this reports Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs on Facebook.
The agency stated that the videos were created using artificial intelligence and did not correspond to reality.
"These clips are fake and part of a campaign to deliberately manipulate public opinion. The Romanian Prime Minister did not make such statements, and Romania is not entering the war," the statement said.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs also noted that these videos are part of a campaign to manipulate public opinion, which "undermines trust in state institutions and people who faithfully perform their duties."
- on September 18, 2024, the defense ministers of Romania, Poland, and Latvia signed a joint letter declaring the need to introduce rotation model nATO's air defense capabilities and strengthen deterrence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and air patrol activities on the eastern flank.
- on February 27, 2025, the Romanian Senate approved a bill that allows shooting down unauthorized drones that violate Romanian airspace.
- on July 18, it was reported that Romania wants to produce drones together with Ukraine, but the funds for this will be allocated no earlier than 2026.
