The Romanian Interior Ministry said the videos were created with the help of artificial intelligence and do not correspond to reality

The Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs has warned of fake videos in which Prime Minister Iliese Bolojan allegedly announces that the country will "enter the war from September 2025." About this reports Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs on Facebook.

The agency stated that the videos were created using artificial intelligence and did not correspond to reality.

"These clips are fake and part of a campaign to deliberately manipulate public opinion. The Romanian Prime Minister did not make such statements, and Romania is not entering the war," the statement said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also noted that these videos are part of a campaign to manipulate public opinion, which "undermines trust in state institutions and people who faithfully perform their duties."