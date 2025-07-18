Digi24: Romania wants to produce drones together with Ukraine

A UAV manufacturing plant may be opened in Brasov, but funds will be allocated no earlier than 2026

Drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Romania wants to produce drones together with Ukraine. This information was confirmed by the country's Ministry of National Defense at a meeting with journalists, reports Digi24.

It is noted that Romanian National Defense Minister Liviu-Ionuc Mosteanu will meet with an official representative of Ukraine to discuss this agreement.

Romania will have to pay for the drone parts, which are developed by Ukrainians based on military experience. The next step is to invest in a plant in Romania for the production of UAVs, which is likely to be located in Brasov. Romanians and Ukrainians will be able to jointly produce drones there .

According to the preliminary plan, most of the UAVs will go to the Romanian army, and some will be sold to other European countries.

However, it will be difficult to implement the project in 2025. According to Digi24, it is likely that additional steps, including funding, will be taken in 2026 when the new military budget is approved.