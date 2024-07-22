Farion's murder took one month to prepare, wanted man is main suspect – Suspilne

Sources of the media say that the assassin acted professionally and calculated all options for the development of events

The murder of former MP Iryna Farion was being prepared for at least a month, the investigation considers the murder to be premeditated, and the main suspect is a man who is wanted by the police, public broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to their information: the murder of the politician was prepared for at least a month, this murder was commissioned, its executor is a man wanted by the police, and some witnesses also point to him.

The law enforcement officers believe that the wanted person may have accomplices, but the sources did not tell the media how exactly they were involved in the murder.

In the evening of July 21, the police published a photo and a video of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.Police are appealing for anyone to call 0684409164, 0933450461 or the 102 hotline if you have any information that could help identify this person and their whereabouts. "Do not take any measures to independently detain the wanted man or a person that looks like him," the law enforcement officers stressed. Photo: National Police

Suspilne cites the following data from sources:

→ there are witnesses who indicate that it was the wanted man who shot Farion, currently this man is the main suspect in the case;

→ no messages were received on 102 regarding a suspicious man in Farion's yard, nor did the politician contact the police regarding threats;

→ the man chose such clothes (in particular, glasses and a hat) for disguise;

→ for the first time, the cameras recorded the wanted man on July 11 – he came to the yard every day, except for weekends, in the same clothes;

→ the man also had a small bag – and it was in it that there could be a weapon, although sometimes he came to the yard empty-handed;

→ examinations are ongoing regarding weapons, because a shell casing was found at the scene of the attack.

Interlocutors described the events on the day of the murder to the media as follows: already at 5:03 p.m., the man was waiting for Farion near her home, and when she came out, he fired one shot, at the same time acting professionally and calculating all options for the development of events.

At the same time, during the murder, cameras were not working in the area due to a power outage, Suspilne reports.

Currently, the law enforcement officers are examining the available records and studying the clothing and behavior of the alleged attacker.

In the evening of July 19, an unknown person shot Farion in the head in Lviv. In a few hours, she died in the hospital at the age of 60. On July 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had heard reports about the murder of Farion and assured that the services are investigating all versions, including the one that leads to Russia.

Farewell to Farion took place on July 22 in Lviv, she was buried on the central avenue of the Lychakiv cemetery.

Farion was a politician, teacher and linguist. She repeatedly spoke out in defense of the Ukrainian language and often got into scandals due to her hardline position.