Ukraine looking to ramp up drone production massively and clip Russia’s wings over time

Ukraine produces tens of thousands of drones of "certain categories" per month, Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on the air of the national telethon.

There is already a conveyor belt production of thousands and even tens of thousands of "certain categories" of drones in Ukraine.

"We cannot cover such things, we are at a different stage of development. The Russians have been investing in the UAV market for many years, we started developing it only a year ago. Now we have a market economy, many companies are emerging, with time we will not only be able to catch up, but also outsprint the Russian Federation," Fedorov said.

He noted that increasing the production of drones requires a market, Western support, investment and scientific development.

"All this will allow us to increase the number of drones. While the market is exploding, we need to increase the energy by deregulating the market," the deputy prime minister concluded.

The Ministry of Defense announced that the Ukrainian-made "Velykyi Banderik" drone began to be successfully used at the front.

On November 8, the state project "Army of Drones" sent more than 900 drones of various types and modifications to the Ukrainian military.

