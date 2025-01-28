Fico calls Zelenskyy an enemy over gas transit, Ukraine responds

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says the Slovak politician is "poisoned by Russian propaganda"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by ERA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to recent remarks by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who called him an "enemy" over the issue of Russian gas transit. Zelenskyy pointed out that the United States is increasing gas transit to Europe, and payment for it only involves money—not independence and sovereignty, as with Russian gas.

Zelenskyy wrote that former U.S. President Donald Trump had made a "strong decision" to boost exports of American liquefied natural gas (LNG), particularly to Europe. He emphasized that more energy resources from partners are essential for security and stability.

According to Zelenskyy, many in Europe "have already gone through this and chosen to preserve their independence and sovereignty." However, Fico has taken a different path.

"He chooses Moscow over America and other partners who can supply his country with gas on commercial terms. This is his mistake. Everyone in Europe must think long-term and foster relationships that strengthen our nations," Zelenskyy wrote.

Fico had earlier labeled Zelenskyy as an enemy of Slovakia, accusing him of using statements about gas transit from Azerbaijan as a smokescreen. He reiterated that Slovakia intends to continue purchasing Russian gas and demands its transit through Ukraine.

"Nothing is ready; no project is being discussed. He's blowing bubbles again because he thinks these bubbles will save him from making tough decisions. Our enemy is Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy created the problems we are facing. I don't like him because he is harming Slovakia," Fico was quoted as saying by Dennik N.

Fico also threatened to block decisions on aid to Ukraine and plans to discuss gas issues with the European Commission on January 30.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also reacted to Fico's remarks, which come amid protests in Slovakia and declining public trust in him.

"We consider these absurd statements as an attempt to shift responsibility for his own failures in domestic policy to foreign states and leaders. We would advise better to look not outside, but in the mirror," the MFA wrote in a statement.

The ministry added that Fico and several Slovak parliamentarians "were poisoned by Russian propaganda, ceased to distinguish between black and white, and have already begun to call the leaders of neighboring friendly democracies as 'enemies.'"

The MFA believes Fico's policies contradict the Slovak people's choice to remain "an integral part of the European community."