Fico on the call not to block the 18th package of sanctions: Respect our interests

The Prime Minister of Slovakia responded to a letter from his Czech counterpart, requesting the lifting of the veto on new EU sanctions against Russia

Robert Fico (Photo: EPA)

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico refused to unblock the 18th package of sanctions against Russia without his conditions being met. This was stated by Fico. wrote on Facebook.

He addressed the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. Petr Fiala, who the day before had asked to lift the veto on new sanctions against Russia "for the sake of the unity and security of the EU", and announced that he continues to insist on gas guarantees from the European Union.

"We have linked the sanctions package to the European Commission's proposal to stop the supply of Russian gas from January 1, 2028, and we ask the relevant players to provide the Slovak Republic with the necessary guarantees that we will have enough gas at reasonable prices afterwards. This is a Slovak national interest. I ask that it be respected," he said.

Simultaneously, a response to the Czech Prime Minister. published Slovakia's Minister of Agriculture, Richard Takáč.

"Slovakia will not be a 'voting machine' for Brussels just because the Czech Prime Minister wants it. For me and the entire government, the protection of our national interests comes above political letters from Prague," he wrote on Facebook.