Finland accuses Iran of espionage for the first time

Until now, the country has publicly accused only Russia and China of espionage activities.

Finland's Security and Intelligence Service has accused Iran of espionage and the possible use of criminal groups for subversive activities in the country, Yle reports .

It is noted that for the first time, Finland has officially added Iran to the list of countries that conduct espionage activities against it. Previously, only Russia and China were publicly named.

The country's security service did not say what information Iran was trying to steal.

At the same time, she said that spying "on refugees is usually part of the toolkit of authoritarian countries."

These are individuals who belong to the political opposition or other groups that the authorities in their country of origin consider a threat.

In this way, authoritarian regimes try to "silence the voices of critics."

The Finnish Security Intelligence Service also reported that there are other potential security risks related to Iran.

In particular, law enforcement officials believe it is possible that Iran is using criminal groups for subversive activities in the country.