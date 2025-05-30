Finland accuses Iran of espionage for the first time
Finland's Security and Intelligence Service has accused Iran of espionage and the possible use of criminal groups for subversive activities in the country, Yle reports .
It is noted that for the first time, Finland has officially added Iran to the list of countries that conduct espionage activities against it. Previously, only Russia and China were publicly named.
The country's security service did not say what information Iran was trying to steal.
At the same time, she said that spying "on refugees is usually part of the toolkit of authoritarian countries."
These are individuals who belong to the political opposition or other groups that the authorities in their country of origin consider a threat.
In this way, authoritarian regimes try to "silence the voices of critics."
The Finnish Security Intelligence Service also reported that there are other potential security risks related to Iran.
In particular, law enforcement officials believe it is possible that Iran is using criminal groups for subversive activities in the country.
- On May 19, sources for the NYT reported that Moscow is strengthening military infrastructure near the border with Finland – NATO believes that in five years Moscow could attack the country .
- On May 22, the Finnish Armed Forces stated that Russia could attack or resort to provocations on the border to test NATO's response, three to five years after the end of the war in Ukraine .
- On May 25, the Finnish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to provide clarification in connection with the alleged violation of the country's airspace that occurred the day before .
- On May 30, the US President's special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, confirmed that Russia was building up forces on the border with Finland.