Russia is indeed building up forces on the border with Finland – Kellogg

Keith Kellogg (Screenshot from video)

Russia is actually building up forces on the border with Finland, said Keith Kellogg, the US President's special envoy to Ukraine, in an interview with ABC News.

According to him, the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom believe that they are at risk due to the possibility of a Russian attack on Europe. In this context, the official also cited the example of Finland.

"You know, I was with the Finnish ambassador [Leena-Kaisa Mikkola] yesterday... And the Russians are actually building up their forces on their border. Finland has the longest border with Russia. And they obviously have concerns as well," Kellogg said.

He confirmed that Finland now feels threatened by Russia.

"And they have a really great president, Alexander Stubb, and he also spoke [about this] with the president [Donald Trump]," the special envoy noted.