Russia is indeed building up forces on the border with Finland – Kellogg
Russia is actually building up forces on the border with Finland, said Keith Kellogg, the US President's special envoy to Ukraine, in an interview with ABC News.
According to him, the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom believe that they are at risk due to the possibility of a Russian attack on Europe. In this context, the official also cited the example of Finland.
"You know, I was with the Finnish ambassador [Leena-Kaisa Mikkola] yesterday... And the Russians are actually building up their forces on their border. Finland has the longest border with Russia. And they obviously have concerns as well," Kellogg said.
He confirmed that Finland now feels threatened by Russia.
"And they have a really great president, Alexander Stubb, and he also spoke [about this] with the president [Donald Trump]," the special envoy noted.
- On May 19, sources told the NYT that Moscow is strengthening military infrastructure near the border with Finland – NATO believes that Moscow could attack the country in five years.
- On May 22, the Finnish Armed Forces stated that Russia could attack or resort to provocations on the border to test NATO's response, three to five years after the end of the war in Ukraine.
- On May 25, the Finnish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to provide clarification in connection with the alleged violation of the country's airspace that occurred the day before.