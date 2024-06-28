Finland sends Ukraine new military aid worth €159 million

The contents of the package are not disclosed for security reasons

Photo: ERA/KIMMO BRANDT

Finland is providing Ukraine with a new military aid package worth €159 million, according to the country's Ministry of Defense press service.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The decision for this new assistance to Kyiv was approved on June 28 by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, following a proposal from the Finnish government.

The contents of the military package are not disclosed for security reasons.

"Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against unjust Russian aggression. This is not just about Ukraine, but about the right of all free nations to exist fully. We Finns know from our history how important this issue is," said Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen.

Read also: Stoltenberg to Seoul: NATO welcomes lethal aid to Ukraine