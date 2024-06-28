Stoltenberg to Seoul: NATO welcomes lethal aid to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General says aid to Russia is illegal, as Moscow has violated international law by launching a war against Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: ERA/TERESA SUAREZ)

NATO would welcome Seoul's decision to provide lethal aid to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated in an interview with South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

He said that NATO would welcome "any major support" for Ukraine from South Korea, noting that issues such as North Korean threats and the war in Ukraine demonstrate that security is not region-dependent.

"South Korea has an advanced defense industry ... You have big amounts of ammunition and all the things that Ukraine needs, but of course, it's for South Korea to make those decisions," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief pointed out that no ethical parallels should be drawn between North Korea's assistance to Russia and potential South Korean aid to Ukraine.

He stated that aid to Russia is illegal because Moscow violated international law by starting the war against Ukraine.

"Support to Ukraine defending themselves is legal," he concluded.



