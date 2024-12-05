Finland to provide new military aid package to Ukraine, including winter gear

The Ministry of Defense of Finland noted that the next aid package is already being prepared and will be provided to Ukraine at the beginning of 2025

Illustrative photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Finland will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth approximately EUR 25 million ($26.5 million), the country's Ministry of Defense announced.

President Alexander Stubb approved this decision following a proposal from the Finnish government. This marks the 26th aid package from Finland to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the next aid package is already being prepared and will be provided to Ukraine at the beginning of 2025.

Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen reported that this package includes winter equipment for Ukrainian soldiers among other items.

For operational reasons and to ensure the aid reaches its destination, Finland does not disclose more detailed information about its delivery's contents, method, and schedule.

The decision to provide additional aid considered both Ukraine's needs and the resources of Finnish defense forces, the statement noted.

"Finland has now delivered defense materiel to Ukraine to a total value of EUR 2.3 billion [...] Finland is one of Ukraine's strongest supporters, and we have no plans to change that," the country's defense minister stated.