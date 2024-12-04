Ukraine may receive 20 air defense systems by year's end

The foreign minister emphasized Ukraine's need for HAWK, NASAMS, or IRIS-T systems

Andrii Sybiha (Photo by MFA)

Ukraine is working to secure 20 additional air defense systems by the end of the year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

During a Ukraine-NATO Council meeting, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed with partners the urgent need to equip Ukraine's Defense Forces with more air defense capabilities.

"Ukraine urgently needs at least 20 additional HAWK, NASAMS or IRIS-T air defense systems. This will help to avoid blackouts," Sybiha said earlier.

The ministry confirmed ongoing efforts to ensure these systems are delivered within the set timeframe.