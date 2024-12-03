Ukraine to receive more air defense systems in December – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a briefing from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the front-line situation and announced increased domestic long-range capabilities and allied support.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is set to receive air defense systems from several countries in December. Additional measures to strengthen the air shield are expected in January. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov provided updates on new agreements and the implementation of existing commitments.

Zelenskyy said that greater technological capabilities allow Ukraine to neutralize Russia's offensive potential better.

"Significant reinforcements are needed in the Donetsk directions... We are working on our own – boosting our production, our Ukrainian defense industry. We will have more long-range capabilities of our own," the president said.

He also expressed gratitude to the United States for a new $725 million weapons package, noting that delivery timelines are accelerating as agreed.

Zelenskyy received a briefing on the energy sector, stressing that diligent efforts are crucial in every region.