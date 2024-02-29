Finland does not forbid Ukraine to use its weapons for strikes on Russian territory – Yle

The Ministry of Defense informed Yle that Finland did not impose any restrictions on the use of materiel sent to Ukraine

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen (Photo: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET)

Finland has not imposed any restrictions on its military aid, and Ukraine can use the weapons provided by Finland also on the territory of Russia, the leadership of the Parliamentary Defense Committee and the Ministry of Defense of Finland informed Yle.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense Jukka Kopra stated that "Finland has not introduced any such restrictions" and "Ukraine should have the right to use these weapons against military targets also on Russian territory."

The Ministry of Defense told Yle that Finland did not impose any restrictions on the use of materiel sent to Ukraine.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen, in a comment for the publication, stated that Finland conducts constant discussions with allied countries regarding restrictions on military aid to Ukraine. He noted that major countries that have provided long-range missile systems, among other things, of course also have the right to dictate how they should be used.

Yle noted that in a comment Defense Forces said that the political will and condition of NATO and the rest of the West is that Western weapons should not be used to attack Russian territory.

Yle also asked NATO whether the alliance had given Ukraine instructions on how and where to use military aid, to which the outlet was told that any such instructions were given by the alliance's member countries.

NATO's position is that Ukraine has the right to self-defense, including the right to strike Russian military facilities outside Ukraine, the publication noted.

On February 9, Finland announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine. This is already the 22nd shipment of defense aid from Finland, the new package is estimated at approximately 190 million euros.

The total cost of aid provided by Finland since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion is 1.8 billion euros.

On February 27, the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, stated that the meeting in Paris regarding Ukrainian support was effective, and announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine.