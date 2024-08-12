Fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP stops

The level of radiation in the Nikopol district, which borders the Zaporizhzhia NPP, is normal, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said

ZNPP (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The fire at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which broke out on Sunday evening, has stopped, announced the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

The fire at the ZNPP, which started the day before due to the actions of the Russian occupation administration, has stopped.

He noted that the level of radiation in the Nikopol district is normal.

"We are keeping the situation under control," Lysak stated.

Energoatom stated that the likely causes of the fire at the ZNPP are the negligence of the occupation administration or the deliberate arson of the cooling tower by the Russians. Ukraine's state NPP operator said that the degradation of NPP systems and elements worsens the overall safety situation at the facility every day. Large-scale fires can lead to the development of the event up to a radiation accident.

On Sunday evening, the head of the Nikopol District State Administration reported that the Russians had set fire to car tires in the cooling tower of the occupied ZNPP.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the fact of the fire and published the corresponding video.

The IAEA responded to the fire at the ZNPP. The agency claims that experts saw thick dark smoke in the north of the object, and before that they heard "numerous explosions".