Five Ukrainians and Russians indicted in Poland for sabotage ordered by Russian intelligence

The prosecutor's office has also collected evidence against the sixth defendant, but he has not been detained – he is wanted

Polish border (Illustrative photo: Leonid Shcheglov/ERA)

Poland has charged four Ukrainian citizens and one Russian with organizing and carrying out sabotage against Poland, Lithuania and other European countries on the orders of Russian intelligence. About reports the country's prosecutor's office.

It is about sending parcels through courier companies with disguised incendiary and self-igniting devices in the summer of 2024. Six such parcels were detected, two of which were opened to check the logistics network.

Ukrainians Vladyslav D., Viacheslav S., Vladyslav B. and Serhiy Y., as well as a Russian citizen Oleksandr B. are suspected of acts of sabotage.

All of them are accused of acting in the interests of Russia's intelligence services and participating in the commission or preparation of acts of sabotage against logistics and aviation infrastructures (arson during transportation and at transshipment hubs through parcels with explosives).

All five face life imprisonment and are in custody.

The investigation also obtained evidence to charge a sixth person, a Russian citizen, Yaroslav M. However, his whereabouts are unknown, so no charges were filed. The man was put on the wanted list in Poland and abroad for arrest, and the Azerbaijani authorities sent an extradition request.