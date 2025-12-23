Ukrainian arrested in Germany: suspected of preparing a sabotage ordered by Russia

The man, together with two accomplices, was preparing arsons and explosions at freight transport facilities in Germany, Welt reports

Police (Illustrative photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA)

In Germany, a court has taken into custody a Ukrainian extradited from Switzerland who is accused of preparing sabotage on transport ordered by Russia. About reported media Welt.

On Tuesday, an investigating judge remanded the man in custody on suspicion of spying for Russia, the federal prosecutor's office said.

According to the investigation, the suspect and two accomplices allegedly agreed to commit arson attacks and explosions of freight transport in Germany with the participation of several people, allegedly on the order of Russia.

The Ukrainians were to "distribute roles and send parcels from Germany to recipients in Ukraine with explosive or incendiary devices that were supposed to ignite during transportation."

In late March, one of the defendants sent two test parcels from Cologne, which contained, among other things, GPS trackers. According to the investigation, the man, who was taken into custody on December 23, ordered the shipment.

The man was arrested in mid-May in the Swiss canton of Thurgau. On Tuesday, he was extradited from there to Germany. Two other men are also in custody.