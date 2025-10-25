"Reconnaissance by combat". Budanov explains what Putin wants to achieve with sabotage in Europe

Russian dictator wants to destroy the idea that Europe is strong in the minds of Russians, says head of military intelligence

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Facebook account of the head of the GUR)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to achieve three goals by carrying out sabotage and hybrid attacks in Europe. This was stated in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Foglio by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov.

Commenting on the incidents with drones, Russian planes and cyberattacks in Europe, the DIU chief said: "In military science, this type of attack is called reconnaissance by combat".

In his opinion, Putin has three goals, although one of them is more psychological and for domestic use.

"Putin is preparing Russians, he wants to destroy in their minds the idea that Europe is worth something, that Europe is strong," Budanov said .

He clarified that the Russians are testing the reaction of Europeans, their ability to make decisions and their willingness to use force.

"In the meantime, they are conducting reconnaissance, identifying your systems, understanding how they work and where they are located," the DIU chief said, adding that the double test is political and military.

He noted that if you take everything – cyberattacks, drone flights and sabotage – the Russians' goal is to stir up anti-war sentiment in European countries and in public opinion.

"For them, the benefit is twofold: if you Europeans get tired of the war, the aid coming to us, Ukraine, will be reduced. Meanwhile, the Russians are spreading the idea among Europeans that it is not even worth starting a war against Russia. This is not me saying this, this is the opinion of Russians on this issue," Budanov said.

On September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In total, they were over Estonia for about 12 minutes.

On the same day, two Russian fighter jets violated the security zone of the Polish Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea. More than a week earlier, two dozen Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace.

On October 23, Russian aircraft violated Lithuanian airspace. In response to the incident, two Spanish Air Force fighter jets were scrambled.