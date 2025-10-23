Russian aircraft violated Lithuanian airspace – NATO fighter jets scrambled

Russian fighter jet and refueler intrude into Lithuanian airspace near the border

Eurofighter Typhoon (Photo: Lithuanian Armed Forces)

On October 23, Russian aircraft violated Lithuanian airspace, reported to the Armed Forces of the Baltic country.

A Russian Su-30 fighter jet, which was probably conducting refueling training in the Kaliningrad region, and an Il-78 aircraft that was refueling, entered Lithuanian airspace at 700 meters and left after staying there for about 18 seconds, the report said.

The Lithuanian Air Force spotted Russian aircraft around 18:00 (the same time as in Kyiv) near the town of Kybartai, located on the border between Lithuania and the Kaliningrad region.

In response to the incident, two Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the Spanish Air Force, which are carrying out the North Atlantic Alliance's air policing mission, were launched, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said.

"They [the planes] flew to the site of the violation and are currently patrolling the airspace in the area of the incident," the publication concludes.