For the first time in 73 days, Russia launches combined missile-drone attack on Kyiv: details

During the air defense battle, the military destroyed several cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as up to ten enemy drones

Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Wednesday morning, the first such attack in 73 days, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The attack reportedly involved air-launched missiles, ballistic missiles of the KN-23/KN-24/Iskander-M type, and Shahed suicide drones.

The air raid alert in Kyiv was declared at 6:30 a.m. due to the threat of drones from the eastern direction. Simultaneously, air-launched missiles were already approaching Kyiv Oblast, and as they reached the capital, the Russians launched a ballistic missile on Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration added that the attack ended with a new wave of drones. The air strike by Russian forces on Kyiv lasted over two hours. During the air defense battle, the military destroyed several air-launched and ballistic missiles, as well as up to ten enemy drones.

As of this moment, there is no information about damage or casualties in Kyiv.

Russia regularly attacks Kyiv with Shahed UAVs, with the last such attack occurring on November 10. Recently, the aggressor has started changing its tactics for using drones, and the Defense Forces are responding accordingly to the new challenges, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, commenting on the attack.