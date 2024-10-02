Foreign Minister Sybiha: Ukraine open to dialogue with Poland on historical disputes

According to the diplomat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has "enough political will and diplomatic skill to solve any, including the most difficult, issues."

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: MFA)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has expressed readiness to discuss historical issues with Poland, including the Volyn tragedy, as part of EU membership talks, according to an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"We have enough political will and diplomatic skill to resolve any issues, including the most complex ones, with our closest allies and friends, the Poles. We will be discussing this topic today," said the diplomat.

Earlier, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Teofil Bartoszewski stated that Warsaw would raise the issue of exhuming Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy during the first chapter of negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership.

On July 23, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz mentioned the events in Volyn in 1943 and hinted that Poland could block Ukraine's accession to the EU until historical issues are resolved.

On September 19, Onet reported that the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to use Ukraine's aspirations for EU membership as leverage in the coming months to influence Kyiv on the issue of exhuming the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

On September 22, Sikorski stated that Warsaw supports Ukraine's European integration but has "its own demands" for Kyiv.