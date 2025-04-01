Foreign ministers of Germany and Lithuania arrive in Ukraine

Kęstutis Budrys (Photo: X)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys visited Ukraine on April 1.

Budrys emphasized Lithuania's unwavering support for Ukraine, stating "Lithuania’s unwavering support to brave Ukrainian nation."

"We will continue standing by your side in your fight for freedom and sovereignty. Lithuania supports strong, resilient, and prosperous Ukraine in the EU," he added.

Baerbock announced that Germany will provide an additional €130 million in humanitarian aid and stabilization efforts for Ukraine.

"With the impasse between the US and Russia, it is absolutely essential that we show that we stand by Ukraine and support it now more than ever before," the German diplomat said.