Foreign volunteers to get wider opportunities in the Armed Forces of Ukraine – details

The army wants to make the most of the experience, motivation and professional skills of foreigners

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced greater opportunities for foreign volunteers who decide to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.

"Certain formats introduced in 2022 fulfilled their role in the most critical period of the country's defense and allowed for the rapid integration of foreigners ready to join the ranks. At the same time, the situation at the front, the structure of the Defense Forces and the needs of combat units have changed significantly," the statement said.

The Land Forces said that the approach to the use of foreign volunteers is evolving. The military called the key principle of the new model "the most effective use" of foreigners' experience, motivation and professional skills in those units where they are most needed.

Volunteers from other countries will have more opportunities for service – in particular, they will have the right to choose a combat brigade, direction and specifics of use, according to their training, experience and wishes, the army announced.

"This ensures better integration, equal opportunities with Ukrainian soldiers and more rational use of human resources," the statement said.