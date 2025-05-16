The former footballer's T-shirt was sold for 700,000 rubles, and the money was sent to the Russian military

The former captain of the Ukrainian national football team, who helped raise funds for the Russian military, has been notified of suspicion in absentia. This was reported to by the Office of the Prosecutor General. The prosecutor's office did not name the suspect, but judging by the photo and published information, it is Anatoliy Tymoshchuk.

Since 2017, the suspect has been working as an assistant coach of the Zenit football club in St. Petersburg and lives in Russia.

According to the investigation, in September last year, his club took part in a match whose participants helped raise money to support Russian military units recruited from football hooligans and fighting against Ukraine.

At the end of the game, T-shirts signed by the participants were auctioned off. A former Ukrainian football player also decided to support the Russian army, and his autographed T-shirt was sold for 700,000 rubles (over $8,000 at the official exchange rate).

The proceeds from the sale were used to help the 106th reconnaissance battalion of the Russian Armed Forces, known as the 106th Moscow reconnaissance detachment, later renamed Svetloyar.

The prosecutor's office recalled that in January 2023, personal economic sanctions were imposed on the former football player, and later he was deprived of all state awards.

on January 7, 2023, President Zelensky signed a decree approving the NSDC's decision to impose sanctions on Russian and some Ukrainian cultural figures. Tymoshchuk was among the 119 people subject to the restrictions.

On March 3, 2025, the Ministry of Youth and Sports stripped Tymoshchuk of his sports titles.