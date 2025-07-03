Pilavov held the illegal "position" for more than 9 years

Manolis Pilavov (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

The former head of the illegal Russian administration in the temporarily occupied Luhansk, Manolis Pilavov, has been eliminated, reported TASS propagandists. Later, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed to LIGA.net that it was an operation of their agency.

According to the source, the traitor died as a result of a bomb explosion.

"Pilavov was one of the ideologists of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic, an associate of Gauleiter Plotnytsky, and personally participated in the overthrow of the state system," the informant noted.

In 2015, the SSU put Pilavov on the wanted list for actions aimed at violently changing or overthrowing the constitutional order, and seizing state power. In 2022, Ukraine imposed sanctions against the collaborator.

Earlier, an explosion was reported in Luhansk – local resources reported three injured and one dead.

Later, Russian propaganda confirmed that Pilavov was eliminated – a traitor from Luhansk who headed the illegal administration in the city from August 2014 to November 2023.

A video taken after the incident spread on social media, and then the Investigative Committee of the invaders published their own recording of the aftermath of the explosion:

Before betraying Ukraine, Pilatov held various positions, including becoming the first deputy mayor of Luhansk in 2006, and in 2009, he became the president of the city's Football Federation and held the same position in the local football club "Zarya".