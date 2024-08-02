Former UK defense secretary Shapps cites F-16 transfer as key to countering Russian Su-35 threat

On July 31, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine received the first batch of F-16 fighters from allies

The F-16 fighter jets arriving in Ukraine are a pivotal moment against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his Su-35 jets, the former British secretary of defense Grant Shapps said.

"F-16s arriving in Ukraine mark a pivotal moment against Putin and his Su-35s," he said in a post on X.

Shapps also tated that since the first general group of Ukrainian pilots completed training in the Royal Air Force in March, Britain and its allies must continue to do everything possible to support Ukraine in the battle for the skies.

On July 31, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine received the first batch of F-16 aircraft from the allies. This is the first insight into the appearance of the long-awaited multi-purpose fighters in the Ukrainian skies.

White House adviser John Kirby recommended contacting the Ukrainians about reports of the F-16's arrival. The official noted: The US said the F-16s would be operational by the end of the summer, and Washington had "no reason to doubt that".

