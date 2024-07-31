The Telegraph: F-16s used only for air defense so far – Air Force doesn't deny

F-16 (Illustrative photo by Bo Amstrup / EPA)

F-16 multi-role fighters were currently used by Ukraine only for air defense, The Telegraph reported, and an unnamed representative of the Ukrainian Air Force did not deny the information.

The publication states that Ukrainians have conducted their first combat flights on F-16s after the long-awaited arrival of these American-made fighters.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported that Ukraine had already received the first batch of F-16s from allies. Photos and videos allegedly showing these aircraft in Ukraine are also circulating on social media. It's currently impossible to verify the authenticity of these images.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed receiving F-16s yet.

Meanwhile, White House advisor John Kirby suggested asking the Ukrainians about reports of F-16 arrivals. The official noted that the United States had stated F-16s would be operational by the end of summer, and added that the country had no reason to doubt that assertion.

